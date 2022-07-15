"Gave him too much respect" - Hasim Rahman Jr. points out what Tyron Woodley did wrong against Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. recently revealed the mistake Tyron Woodley made in his rematch against Jake Paul. He stated that Woodley gave Paul too much respect in their fight, which ultimately resulted in the former UFC welterweight champion getting knocked out.

Rahman Jr. hinted that he is going to impose his size and bully the YouTuber turned boxer when they fight. While speaking to TMZ Sports, he said:

"First of all, all of Jake's opponents have been smaller. Yeah, all of them have been much smaller. It's the first time he's gonna be in there with somebody that's gonna be walking him down and that's much bigger than him. I seen him in the press conference today and I kind of sized him up. Not really, we're not at fight weight. But it's like, bro, you're a little boy and I am going to treat you like one."

Rahman Jr. added that neither Woodley nor Paul are skilled boxers, which resulted in the fights between them being boring:

"Woodley gave him too much respect and he just sat back with his hands down and he got caught. I mean the first fight and the second fight, they both were boring because of the skill level these guys had. And like you said, this guy's not a boxer, he is a striker. So, if he thinks he is going to be able to keep up with me, he's got another thing coming."

Watch Hasim Rahman Jr. talk about Paul vs. Woodley:

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. will be contested at 210lbs

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. will fight at an agreed weight of 210lbs. 'The Problem Child' has also reportedly included a rehydration clause in Rahman Jr.'s contract that will not allow him to weigh more than 215lbs on fight night.

The duo will square off on August 6 at the prestigious Madison Square Garden.

This is the first time in Jake Paul's career that he will fight against an actual boxer. Hence, it will be intriguing to see how the contest plays out. The fight will also give a fair assessment of Paul's abilities as a boxer.

