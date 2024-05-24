"Gay wrestler expert" - Paulo Costa makes a quip at Sean Strickland's training video ahead of UFC 302

Paulo Costa recently took a playful jab at Sean Strickland's training footage in anticipation of their upcoming clash at UFC 302. 'Borrachinha' is poised to face the former middleweight champion in the co-headlining bout of the sixth pay-per-view event of 2024.

The five-round clash is set to take place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Both Costa and Strickland have exchanged heated words on social media and expressed interest in the bout even before it was officially announced last month.

The 33-year-old Brazilian recently took to X and reacted to a training video of 'Tarzan' engaged in a grappling session, donning a wrestling singlet adorned with the American flag.

In the caption, Costa flippantly mentioned that he gained valuable wrestling insights by analyzing his opponent's footage:

"Hey, @SStricklandMMA, I learned a lot [out of] wrestling techniques on your video. Thanks! One day, I Will have an outfit like that to look like a gay wrestler expert but on a Mexican flag."

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

Expand Tweet

'Borrachinha' is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 298 in February. Costa's current record stands at 1-3 in his last four fights.

Meanwhile, Strickland initially advocated for a rematch with the reigning champion, Dricus du Plessis, who defeated him at UFC 297 to claim the title following his unexpected victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 last September.

Ex-sparring partner weighs in on Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa UFC 302 bout

Considering the fighting techniques of Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland, fans can look forward to an intense stand-up battle at UFC 302. However, Caio Borralho, who has trained with both fighters, believes that Strickland will have a significant advantage if the bout stays on the feet.

During his media day interaction for UFC 301 earlier this month, Borralho shared his prediction for the Strickland vs. Costa fight:

"It's a good fight because it's two top guys in the division... I see 'Borrachinha' is a little bit stronger than Strickland. I see the danger in his game will be around his kicks, his high kicks that he does without effort, and they're very strong kicks. But I think, as a matter of MMA experience, gas tank, and boxing, Strickland is way ahead of him. It will be a five-round fight, so I think it could be an easy night for Strickland, for sure."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (1:00):