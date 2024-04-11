"Cancel that fight I’m out" - Paulo Costa reacts to Sean Strickland's quirky "this is what freedom looks like" pose by the swimming pool

Paulo Costa recently responded to Sean Strickland's controversial poolside post, jokingly suggesting that their potential fight might be in jeopardy.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to Instagram and dropped a semi-clad photo of himself standing poolside, holding an assault rifle. The provocative post was accompanied by a caption that read:

"This is what freedom looks like... or Megan's law, depending on if my neighbors are looking out the window."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

'Borrachinha' chimed into Strickland's comment section and wrote:

"Cancel that fight I’m out."

Check out Paulo Costa's comment below:

Credits: @stricklandmma on Instagram

Costa and Strickland verbally committed to square off on social media. The Brazilian previously stated that Strickland declined an offer for UFC 302. However, 'Tarzan' later mentioned that he was seeking a pay increase for the potential bout.

Following a discussion with the UFC, Strickland announced on X that his concerns had been resolved.

Expand Tweet

Amid the American's announcement, speculations suggested that contracts will soon be inked, and the match is anticipated to headline as the co-main event of UFC 302, scheduled for June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Costa is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. Meanwhile, 'Tarzan' initially pushed for a rematch with reigning titleholder Dricus du Plessis, who defeated him at UFC 297 to claim the title following his surprising victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Paulo Costa proposes podcast episode with Sean Strickland, Ryan Garcia, and Diego Sanchez

Paulo Costa suggested the idea of creating an engaging podcast episode with a lineup including Sean Strickland, Ryan Garcia, and Diego Sanchez.

'Borrachinha' wholeheartedly embraces his self-proclaimed persona as an internet troll and 'meme god'. The middleweight title contender has established a reputation for his humorous antics within the MMA community.

Last month, Costa took to X and proposed an innovative idea: assembling former UFC 185-pound champion Strickland, polarizing boxer Garcia, and former lightweight fighter Sanchez for a podcast. He wrote:

"Ryan Garcia, Sean Strickland, and Diego Sanchez put them all in a podcast freestyle."

Check out Paulo Costa's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Who will win in a fight between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland? Paulo Costa Sean Strickland 0 votes View Discussion