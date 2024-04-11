"Let's do some bleeding" - Sean Strickland seemingly accepts Paulo Costa fight after previously turning down UFC 302 offer

Sean Strickland appears to have accepted the fight against Paulo Costa after initially declining the offer.

Costa recently claimed on The Coach and the Casual podcast that Strickland declined the chance to fight him. The Brazilian stated that his goal is to return in June. The UFC 302 event is set to take place in Newark, New Jersey, on June 1. Thus, the UFC might schedule Costa's comeback for UFC 302.

Costa expressed interest in fighting Jared Cannonier. But he went on to say that the UFC had instead proposed a fight between him and Strickland. Although 'The Eraser' thought that a bout with Strickland would be even more entertaining, UFC told him that the latter refused to fight him.

Shortly after, Strickland responded on Instagram Stories. The American fighter claimed he never says no to fights. He further implied that his main motivation for taking bouts is financial gain. 'Tarzan' wrote:

"I never say no ... I say 'how much' lol"

Strickland addressed the issue through various tweets. One X user encouraged the 33-year-old to announce his next bout soon. The former UFC middleweight champion stated that he is now discussing his pay with the UFC and expects to resolve it soon to avoid complications.

It appears that everything has been sorted out between the promotion and Strickland since he recently took to X and announced his bout with Costa. He wrote:

''Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don't want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done. They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish... Let's do some bleeding.''

A look at Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa's recent runs

Sean Strickland has won three and lost two of his last five MMA bouts. In his last fight, 'Tarzan' lost his UFC middleweight championship via split decision to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. According to UFC CEO Dana White, an instant title rematch with du Plessis is doubtful, but they may face one another again in the future.

Expand Tweet

Paulo Costa, however, has lost three of his last five fights. He is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298.

Strickland is currently ranked No. 1 in the official UFC middleweight rankings, while Costa is ranked No. 7.

