"Anyone has his day, anyone has his chance" - Gegard Mousasi shares prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier 

Gegard Mousasi believes that Israel Adesanya will win the fight comfortably against Jared Cannonier in July.

In the latest 'MMA Pros Pick' video on James Lynch's YouTube channel, Mousasi can be seen sharing his opinion on the upcoming UFC 276 main event between Adesanya and Cannonier.

'The Dreamcatcher' praised the New Zealander for his technical prowess and said that he should be the favorite to win at UFC 276. However, Mousasi added that nothing is certain in the fight game. So, there is a possibility of 'The Killa Gorilla' pulling off an upset. He stated:

"Israel is more technical, of course. But I think anyone has his day, anyone has his chance... you never know. But, of course, you have to go with Israel in that fight but I'm impressed with Jared because he's [a] tough guy. Those guys are always dangerous. Any fight is dangerous, you never know. But of course, Israel is the favorite."

Mousasi currently competes in Bellator MMA and holds the middleweight title in that organization. The 36-year-old used to fight in the UFC where he had wins over several high-level fighters like Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, Uriah Hall, Thiago Santos, and Dan Henderson.

Jared Cannonier promises to be the best version of himself against Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya will compete for the middleweight belt on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

'The Killa Gorilla' is confident that he will prove to be a tough test for 'The Last Stylebender' and will get the better of him come fight night. Cannonier stated the same during an interview with MMA News:

"I'm gonna go in there and do my thing. And I am gonna be the best version of myself that I can be. It ain't gonna be easy for him [Israel Adesanya]. I'm gonna do what I can to make it easy for me. I've made my prediction, 'Easy' Adesanya. It's not a knock to the man, it's what I want in that fight. I don't want no hard-a** wars. I don't want him to go and do his thing and looking good. Only thing I want to look good is his hand going across his head, me hitting him everywhere, all over the place. Arms, legs, body, head."

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland will also compete on the same card and there's a possibility that the winner of those two fights will share the octagon in the near future.

