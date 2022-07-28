"I've been at Moxie's off and on" - Geoff Neal says why he chooses to work at the restaurant during fight camp

Casual fans may be surprised to learn that it's common for UFC fighters, even ranked ones like Geoff Neal, to keep their day jobs.

Several notable pros are known for having a second career, Al Iaquinta is also a real estate agent, Dominick Reyes works as an IT technician, and Neal is employed as a waiter for the popular restaurant Moxie's Bar and Grill in Dallas.

While many fighters are forced to juggle a professional MMA career and a nine-to-five out of financial necessity, Neal revealed he decided to keep a second job because he simply enjoys doing the work.

During an exclusive interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Neal explained that working a day job helps him take a break from the stress of fighting and training. In addition, 'Handz of Steel' believes waitering helps him improve his social skills:

"I've been at Moxies off and on, on the side," Neal said. "Just to stay busy. I actually like working. It's fun. It's a break away from the constant grind of fighting and training and all that. It keeps me grounded and I don't talk to people much so it forces me to get [into a] social situation. So that helps it."

Check out our exclusive interview with Geoff Neal in the clip below:

Geoff Neal reveals what would convince him to quit his day job

Geoff Neal revealed in a previous interview that he needs a certain amount of money before he even considers quitting his reliable serving job.

The welterweight standout declared that he will keep working until he has $1 million in the bank account. 'Handz of Steel' told MMA Junkie in a 2019 interview:

"I’m going to keep on working until I have, like, at least one million in my bank account. I also plan on opening my own restaurant. I’m going to try to partner with Moxie’s or a franchise. I’m going to do something."

Check out the tweet below:

The kind of payday Neal described is reserved for the company's top stars. While Neal isn't there yet, he will have the opportunity to rise through his division's ranks as he takes on former top contender Vicente Luque. The bout will take place on the main card of UFC Vegas 59 on August 6.

