Geoff Neal says UFC fighters say no to fighting him

Geoff Neal says the UFC has been having a tough time trying to find fighters who want to face him. Geoff Neal in a quick span of three years has emerged as a force to be reckoned with at the UFC welterweight division. Currently standing with a record of 13-2, Geoff Neal has a UFC record of 5-0 with an additional win at Dana White Tuesday Night Contenders.

Geoff Neal had an amazing 2019 in particular in his UFC run so far where he went 3-0. However, in 2020 he has failed to even get a fight scheduled. Geoff Neal had an explanation for that. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he went on record to explain why and what his thoughts were on the entire crisis of not being able to find opponents. Per Geoff Neal, UFC was trying very hard to find him an opponent but people simply weren't ready to face him.

“The UFC’s been doing a great job trying to find me a fight,” Geoff Neal said “They can only do so much. They can’t make somebody fight. You hear Dana White say all the time ‘I can’t make these guys fight.’ That’s really what it comes down to. They’ve been trying. I don’t know the exact details of what the other parties have been offered but I know sh*t’s been going around and they’ve been pretty much saying no.”

Geoff Neal calls out UFC's Michael Chiesa

Geoff Neal also decided to name a fighter whom he thought was scare of him, Michael Chiesa. Geoff Neal said he had been calling Michael Chiesa out for months but there simply had been no response from his side. Geoff Neal also added that Michael Chiesa was deliberately pretending that the UFC fight didn't male sense. Geoff Neal said that to his mind the fight made perfect sense. Geoff Neal even proceeded to call Michael Chiesa a hypocrite by saying that he had secured two wins over fighters and wanted to face someone very high ranked like Colby Covington.

“I don’t want to call any fighters scared,” Geoff Neal explained. “Well, I will call one fighter scared. I think Michael Chiesa is f*cking scared sh*tless to fight me. I feel like that fight makes so much sense and he’s trying to make it seem like it doesn’t make sense,” Neal said. “That doesn’t make sense to me and it makes me think you’re scared. You only have three wins in the welterweight division. You fought two dudes who are pretty much f**king lightweights and one dude that’s old as hell. And then you think you deserve Colby Covington? No. Just because you’re ranked No. 7 or 8 or whatever the f**k you are, fight me. I’m 5-0, you’re 3-0, the fight makes sense. He’s trying to make it like the fight doesn’t make sense and I don’t know what to make of that."