Geoff Neal UFC record: How many wins and losses does Ian Garry’s UFC 298 opponent have? All you need to know

Ian Garry is in for arguably the toughest test of his career, as he prepares to face No.8 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC 298 this Saturday. After their initial bout fell through this past August, they will finally settle the score when they meet inside the octagon at UFC 298 this Saturday.

Despite never challenging for the welterweight championship, Neal has been a mainstay in the top-10. He earned his UFC contract following his TKO win over Chase Waldon on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and has maintained a positive record in the promotion.

'Handz of Steel' comes into the bout with an MMA record of 15-5, with nine of his wins coming via KO/TKO. He has fought a number of notable welterweight competitors, and has wins over the likes of Mike Perry, Vicente Luque, Santiago Ponzinibbio and top-contender Belal Muhammad.

Neal has five losses on his MMA record, but it's important to note that the majority of them were against fighters that are either currently ranked or on the verge of a UFC title shot. And so, there is no denying that he poses a threat to the brash Irishman.

The 33-year-old most recently competed at UFC 285 last March, where he lost via third round submission to Shavkat Rakhmonov. Although he was submitted, it was an excellent back-and-forth bout, and both Neal and Rakhmonov earned post-fight bonuses, as their fight was deemed to be the Fight of the Night. Fans could be in for an exciting bout this weekend as the 'Handz of Steel' has earned a post-fight bonus in back-to-back fights.

Garry has surged up the welterweight rankings and has become a polarizing figure in the promotion for both his actions inside the octagon, as well as outside it. Furthermore, things have grown increasingly personal between the two, which may prove to be a factor come fight night.

Garry, who previously sold t-shirts that had a mugshot of Geoff Neal printed on them, may have infuriated Neal with his actions and so, both men should be fired up as they square off at UFC 298.