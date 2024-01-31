"I'm going to put your long COVID to the test, pal" - Ian Garry fires warning shots at Geoff Neal ahead of UFC 298 showdown

Ian Garry is set to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 298, where the pair will look to settle their differences in a grudge match. Recently, the Irishman took to his Instagram stories to issue a warning to his scheduled opponent, who he was originally scheduled to face at UFC 292.

Unfortunately, Neal withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons. Regardless, Garry shared a short clip of himself working out at a gym, during which he took aim at Neal, alluding to COVID being the reason behind their initial bout cancelation. The clip has since made the rounds on X/Twitter.

"Come here. I have something to show you. See this thing, I hate it, but it works and it gives me cardio. Geoff Neal, I'm going to put your long COVID to the test, pal."

Garry has recently found himself at the center of controversy. Specifically, his wife, Layla Machado Garry, came under fire for writing an 11-page instructional on how to seduce young athletes. The book, 'How to be a WAG,' was the focus, but Machado has hit back against her detractors.

First, she stated that her book was actually satire and that her critics are largely focused on the 14-year age gap between her and Garry. Furthermore, she corrected the speculation that her ex-husband Richard Cullen, who is the Irishman's nutritionist, lives with them.

Her marriage to Garry especially drew the attention of former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who accused her of being a sexual predator, among other things. Garry, for his part, has continued to defend his wife's honor and has expressed a desire to face Strickland in the future.

Ian Garry's feud with Geoff Neal

On the surface, there seems to be no reason for Ian Garry and Geoff Neal to have any personal issues with each other. However, Neal was the target of Garry's pre-fight shenanigans when the Irishman began selling t-shirts with Neal's mugshot on the center. This led to a measure of enmity between both men.

Unfortunately, it isn't the first time that Garry has made things personal with an opponent. He also took Neil Magny's words out of context to make him seem like a violent father.