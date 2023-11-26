Who is Richard Cullen? Explaining the controversy surrounding his involvement with UFC star Ian Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee

The name Richard Cullen has made a lot of headlines over the past few days because of his involvement with UFC star Ian Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee.

Cullen, a renowned sports nutritionist, was brought into Ian Garry's camp by his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, back in 2021. It has also been suggested that the sports nutritionist lives and travels with Garry's family.

However, what most people don't know is that Richard Cullen is the ex-husband of Layla Anna-Lee. The two got married back in 2014 and had a son, Lucas, shortly after. However, their marriage did not last, and the two ended up separating.

After a failed marriage with Cullen, Anna-Lee started seeing Ian Garry, and after dating for a few years, the two tied the knot last year in 2022. That said, it's safe to say that things seem to be pretty awkward from the outsider's perspective.

As a result, many in the MMA community have criticized the move as it is believed that Ann-Lee brought in Cullen as a nutritionist because of her past relationship with him.

Richard Cullen: Sean Strickland reacts to Ian Garry threatening to sue him

Earlier this week, Sean Strickland took to social media to react to a rather weird situation that came to light. It was revealed that Ian Garry's wife once authored a book titled, 'How to be a WAG,' which is centered around helping females in securing relationships with pro athletes.

Reacting to the same, Sean Strickland had this to say:

"You know I never talk about a fighters girls but f**k. I almost feel bad for Ian Garry at this point. Bro, your girl is a succubus. :/ Sorry, bro, it happens to us all once. You got played...... #wag hope you have a good prenup."

As one would expect, Ian Garry was certainly not pleased with Sean Strickland's comments and threatened to sue him during their textual conversation. Strickland later took to Twitter to post a screenshot of their conversation and captioned the post by saying:

"You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him, and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f**king man. Were you born without a b*ll sack, or did your wife remove them? Coward. Utter f**king coward."

