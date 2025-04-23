UFC Kansas City: Main card, start time, main event walkouts and more

The highly anticipated UFC Fight Night: Garry vs. Prates card takes place this Saturday, April 26, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. This will be the first time that UFC will be back in Kansas City, Missouri, since April 15, 2023. All fights on the card are scheduled for three five-minute rounds, except the main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates which is scheduled for five five-minute rounds.

The start of the main card will be marked by a middleweight bout between Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz. The Dagestani fighter will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a knockout defeat against former champion Robert Whittaker in his previous outing. Their bout will be followed by a welterweight battle between Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby.

Afterward, Michel Pereria will be hoping to get back in the win column as makes his return to the octagon in a middleweight bout with Abusupiyan Magomedov. That is followed by a featherweight clash between Georgia's Giga Chikadze and David Onama.

Moving on to the co-main event, UFC veteran Anthony Smith will lock horns with China's Zhang Mingyang in a light-heavyweight bout for his retirement fight.

The fight card will be capped off with a title-eliminator matchup between surging contenders Ian Garry and Carlos Prates in a five-round battle at welterweight. 'The Nightmare' boasts an impressive ten-fight knockout streak and will pose a significant threat to 'The Future', who suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last fight.

What time is the UFC Kansas City main card and the UFC main event walkouts?

The main card of UFC Kansas City gets underway at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on American soil. Meanwhile, Ian Garry and Carlos Prates are set to make their main event walks at (approximately) 11:40 PM E.T. / 9:40 PM P.T.

The main card timings for overseas viewers can be seen in the table below:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. (April 26) 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. (April 26) U.K. 11:00 PM G.M.T. (April 26) 2:00 AM G.M.T. (April 27) U.A.E. 3:00 AM G.S.T. (April 27) 6:00 AM G.S.T. (April 27) India 4:30 AM I.S.T. (April 27) 7:30 AM I.S.T. (April 27) Brazil 8:00 PM B.R.T. (April 26) 11:00 PM B.R.T. (April 26) Australia 9:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 27) 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (April 27)

How to watch the UFC Kansas City main card?

American fans can tune in to watch the main card live via pay-per-view on ESPN+. Meanwhile, U.K. fans can view the fights on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For Indian fans, the main card will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on the SonyLIV platform.

The full UFC Kansas City main card

The current UFC Kansas City fight card can be seen below:

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Light-heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

