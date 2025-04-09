George Foreman's family invites the public to honor the 'life and legacy' of the late great boxer

The family of late boxing legend George Foreman is putting together a memorial service in Houston, Texas. The two-time world heavyweight champion passed away at the age of 76 on March 21. He was survived by his wife Mary Joan Martelly and his twelve children.

Aside from being a former world champion, Foreman was an Olympic gold medalist, besting the entire heavyweight division at the 1968 Summer Olympics. He's known to be one of the hardest punchers in boxing history and was a pivotal part of the golden age of heavyweight boxers in the 1960s and 1970s.

The invitation for the memorial was uploaded on Instagram, with part of the caption saying:

"The George Foreman Family, and the City of Houston, invites the public to honor the life and legacy of George Edward Foreman. The memorial service will be held at: Wortham Theater Centerm 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002 - April 14, 2025 | 10:45 a.m."

Outside boxing, Foreman was a born-again Christian minister and dedicated the latter part of his career to generating money for his church. He also had a surprisingly successful stint as the official endorser of a fat-reducing grill, called George Foreman Grill. The heavyweight champion was paid by Salton, Inc. - the manufacturer of the grill - $138 million and 40% of the total profits.

When George Foreman made boxing history by winning the heavyweight title at 45 years old

In 1987, George Foreman shocked the boxing world by making a comeback at the age of 38. Despite being away from competition for a decade, 'Big' George decided to lace his gloves up again with the hopes of generating more money to support the youth center he had created.

After putting together a crazy 23-fight winning streak in just four years, Foreman fought for the title twice but lost both bouts against Evander Holyfield in 1991 and Tommy Morrison in 1993.

On Nov. 5, 1994, Foreman made history by becoming the oldest heavyweight champion ever at the age of 45. He did so by knocking out Michael Moorer - a fighter 19 years his junior - to win the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles. It's considered one of the greatest career comebacks in history and will always be remembered as Foreman's most crowning achievement in the ring.

Check out a video highlight of the bout between George Foreman and Michael Moorer:

