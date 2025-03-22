Mike Tyson and Jake Paul share heartfelt condolences for George Foreman's family after boxing legend passes away: "Big George Forever Goated"

George Foreman’s legacy stretches far beyond the boxing ring. Widely recognized as one of boxing’s most powerful and charismatic figures, the heavyweight boxing icon recently passed away at the age of 76.

Boxing stars Jake Paul and Mike Tyson joined the combat sports community in mourning the loss of Foreman. Paul took to X and wrote:

"Rest in Peace George Foreman and condolences to his entire family. He did great things inside and outside of the ring. Big George Forever Goated."

Meanwhile, Tyson wrote:

"Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten."

Check out the X posts below:

Foreman’s career highlights include capturing the world heavyweight title twice and securing an Olympic gold medal. The 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” with Muhammad Ali may have defined his career, but it certainly didn’t end it.

After a surprising retirement at 28, Foreman defied skeptics by making a stunning return to the ring in 1987. At the age of 45, he became the oldest heavyweight champion in history, securing the title from Michael Moorer in a stunning knockout.

When Evander Holyfield recalled George Foreman's knockout power

Evander Holyfield’s first defense of his heavyweight title against George Foreman was a battle of generations. Holyfield captured the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles with a knockout victory over Buster Douglas in October 1990.

At 28, Holyfield was facing a 42-year-old Foreman, who held a 69-2 record at that point. Despite Foreman’s age and slower movements, Holyfield knew better than to underestimate the former champion’s timing and strength.

Speaking about the fight and Foremean's power in an interview with VladTV, Holyfield said:

"Yeah, yeah, I mean, it was like it, man [Holyfield asked his corner if all his teeth were still there]...I asked him [cornerman], I said, ‘What did he hit me with?’ I’m like, ‘All I know is I got cracked,’ and I go, ‘What did he hit me with?’ He said, ‘He hit you with a looping right.’ And so, you know, a looping right means you don’t see it, because he threw it wide and they come down, bam! So my hands are up, and it came between them... So I didn’t see it. But, you know, after that, I had two more rounds, and I had to go. And I said, ‘Okay, wow.’

Check out Evander Holyfield's comments below (2:30):

