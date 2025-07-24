  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • George Jarvis believes Jonathan Haggerty vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon trilogy possible at bantamweight

George Jarvis believes Jonathan Haggerty vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon trilogy possible at bantamweight

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:15 GMT
(From left) Jonathan Haggerty, George Jarvis, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Jonathan Haggerty, George Jarvis, Rodtang Jitmuangnon [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

George Jarvis believes the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon could materialize at bantamweight, giving 'The General' a significant physical advantage.

Ad

The British striker shared his thoughts on the potential superfight while discussing the current landscape of ONE Championship's striking divisions with the South China Morning Post.

"So there's no need for him to go back down. You know, there are enough good boys at bantamweight, as we know. So if it's going to happen, he's going to be at bantamweight," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And personally, you know, that's a long night for Rodtang just because of the size. You know, Rodtang is Rodtang, but when you're fighting someone that much bigger, you know, it's already a massive advantage."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 25-year-old's tactical analysis suggests he favors Haggerty in a potential trilogy encounter, citing the size differential as a crucial factor that could determine the outcome.

Ad

At present, Rodtang leads the series against the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate at 2-0.

'The Iron Man' became the first man to beat Haggerty under the ONE banner during their ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title duel at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019.

In their rematch, Rodtang finished the British striking sensation and current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion via a third-round TKO.

Ad

George Jarvis ready for war vs. Regian Eersel

On his end, George Jarvis is just one week away from possibly joining Haggerty as only the second Englishman to claim world title glory in ONE Championship.

'G-Unit' squares off against Regian Eersel for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Aug. 1.

Ad
"I'm excited for this one. I cannot wait. This has been a long time coming, and I'm ready to continue my dream and get the belt," he shared in the same interview.

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications