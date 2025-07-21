WATCH: 50 minutes of pure unadulterated violence from Muay Thai dynamo ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang

The Thai superstar, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, is widely considered as one of the best strikers the game has ever seen. Some of his memorable performances he fashioned competing in ONE Championship.The promotion recently uploaded a 50-minute 'greatest hits' feature of the explosive and lethal outings of 'The Iron Man' in ONE so far on its official YouTube channel. It highlighted the spectacular journey he has had in &quot;The Home of Martial Arts.&quot;It starts with Rodtang's most recent match in March at ONE 172 against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa. He made quick work of 'The Natural Born Crusher,' finishing the contest in the opening round through knockout off a solid left hook, which Takeru could not recover from.The video also has the epic 140-pound Muay Thai battle that the Jitmuangnon Gym standout had with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023. He went on to lose that match by decision, but not after inflicting his damage on 'The Kicking Machine' with his crisp striking.Rodtang's first showdown with British striker Jonathan Haggerty, at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019, is also highlighted in the video. The Thai sensation sounded his arrival as a bona fide ONE Championship star by dominating 'The General' and becoming the new flyweight Muay Thai world champion.The two had a title rematch at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020, but the Phatthalung native was even more potent, winning by TKO in the third round to retain his championship belt.The ONE video also highlighted dominant performance Rodtang had against Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a 141.2-pound kickboxing battle at ONE 167 in June last year. He had himself a scrap against 'The Bosnian Menace', but it did not stop him from making a huge impression with his power and precision en route to the decision win.Rodtang's successful defense of the flyweight Muay Thai world title by a decision against former strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri in an all-champion clash at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022 caps off the video feature.Watch the video below:Rodtang eager to reclaim ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleRodtang is eager to reclaim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he lost on the scale when he missed weight in his last defense at ONE 169 in November last year.'The Iron Man' was stripped of the world title he long held when he took on Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom. He missed weight, but the contest still pushed through, with the Englishman the only one eligible to win the belt with a victory.But the Thai superstar would not allow it, making his way to an overwhelming decision victory to render the world title vacant.Following his impressive opening-round KO win over Takeru Segawa in his last match in March, Rodtang expressed his goal of reclaiming the belt he used to hold, saying:&quot;I know there are a lot of critics about my last performances who talk a lot about the way I fight, the way I make hydration and make weight, and I lost my belt on the scale. But that’s okay. I put everything I have in each and every fight. And now, I am ready to take my belt back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodtang became ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in August 2019 and had five successful title defenses before losing it.