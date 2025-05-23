"Legendary fight" - Fans can't get enough of the all-legends clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Bangkok

Nearly two years ago, when Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon collided inside the ONE Championship ring, fans witnessed what is widely hailed as the greatest Muay Thai battle of the modern era.

Their epic encounter took place at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023 — a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai super-fight that delivered three electrifying rounds of pure action.

Relive the legendary duel by watching the Instagram clip below:

Right from the get-go, the two striking icons met head-on on center stage, exchanging heavy artillery without hesitation. During the furious pace of the first round, Rodtang connected with a sharp elbow that split Superlek's forehead wide open.

Feeling the urgency, 'The Kicking Machine' stormed back in the second frame with non-stop offense, launching explosive combinations that pushed Rodtang on the defensive.

Seizing the moment, Superlek trapped 'The Iron Man' against the ropes and unleashed a ferocious flurry, scoring a crucial knockdown that tilted the bout in his favor.

The third and final stanza was a display of grit and heart as both warriors dug deep and traded bombs in a breathtaking three-minute firefight that had the crowd at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium roaring.

When the dust settled, Superlek had done just enough to earn a unanimous decision, sealing a hard-fought victory in a modern-day classic.

To this day, fans continue to speak highly of the matchup:

Contrasting starts for Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2025

The year 2025 began on a very different note for Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Both appeared on the ONE 172 card this past March at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan — but not as foes.

Instead, the two Thai superstars shared the spotlight, each taking on a separate opponent in a night that showcased their individual paths.

There, Superlek — the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion — bowed to interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane by unanimous decisIon in a non-title, three-round bantamweight Muay Thai rematch.

On the other hand, Rodtang only needed 80 seconds to knock out Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in their flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

