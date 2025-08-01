George Jarvis isn’t going to play it safe against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34: “I want to go in there and take him out”

British Muay Thai destroyer ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom will not simply play it safe against ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.The 25-year-old world title challenger will not look to rely on defensive tactics or trying to go for points against the Surinamese-Dutch titleholder. He wants to look for a finish that will get the crowd off its feet.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jarvis outlined his strategy and intentions against Eersel. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘G-Unit’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization.&quot;I'm not going in there to beat him on points and take a split decision. I want to go in there and take him out within a few rounds and really make a statement at this.&quot;‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis is set to go to war against ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai gold.The two trade leather in the five-round main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.George Jarvis on how his style stacks up against Regian Eersel: “He’s not a Muay Thai fighter”‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis believes he will have the upper hand against ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel when the two meet in the ring this weekend at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.This is because he doesn’t believe Eersel possesses the fighting acumen to properly compete in ‘the art of eight limbs.’He told ONE:“Everyone forgets as well. He’s not a Muay Thai fighter. He’s obviously fought Muay Thai for a long time, but you only got to look at his style. He’s a kickboxer. He likes coming forward. He likes putting his hands on his head and his elbows in tight. He likes putting some good punch combos with the inside low kicks, and that’s typical Dutch kickboxing, which is very good, and it’s very hard to beat.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.