  Regian Eersel ready to feed off energy at Lumpinee for upcoming title defense: "It hypes you up as a fighter"

Regian Eersel ready to feed off energy at Lumpinee for upcoming title defense: “It hypes you up as a fighter”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 15:46 GMT
Regian Eersel | Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel is already quite familiar with the electric energy that comes from fighting in the storied halls of Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The Surinamese-Dutch sniper is once again looking forward to doing his thing inside 'The Madison Square Garden of the East' this coming Friday in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Standing across the ring from Eersel is dangerous challenger George 'G-Unit' Jarvis, who seeks to become the next ONE world champion from the United Kingdom.

While Eersel enjoys performing all over the globe, he admits that Lumpinee already holds a special place in his heart. The Siyodtong Amsterdam affiliate said in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:

"It’s exciting. It seems like the fans are like sitting next to the ring when you are fighting there. So it hypes you up as a fighter, it gives you motivation, especially if the fans are screaming for your opponent. It gives me motivation to do more and to do extra."
Regian Eersel, who also owns the lightweight kickboxing belt, is indeed a fan favorite in 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' for his mesmerizingly beautiful striking.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the double champion back in action for free via Amazon Prime Video on August 1, live in US Primetime.

Regian Eersel says he'll give George Jarvis a rude awakening

As far as Regian Eersel is concerned, George Jarvis won't know what hit him at ONE Fight Night 34.

The streaking challenger will indeed come in hot following his four-fight winning streak that secured him a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

However, Eersel remains unfazed and is confident he can halt 'G-Unit's momentum this coming Friday and retain his crown.

"Mentally, maybe he’s not ready for the five rounds. He only fought three rounds in ONE Championship. So in the championship rounds, I think he will break. But you never know," the two-sport world champion told ONE.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
