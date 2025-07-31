  • home icon
Regian Eersel believes George Jarvis will fold under the pressure of world title fight: “He’s not ready”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:20 GMT
Regian Eersel (L) and George Jarvis (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Regian Eersel (left) and George Jarvis (right) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands thinks the bright lights of the global stage will be too much for George Jarvis.

'The Immortal' believes his British challenger will be biting off more than he can chew when they slug it out for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

After winning his last four bouts in impressive fashion, Jarvis earned his first main event billing alongside arguably one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet.

While impressed by the English striker's incredible rise, Eersel is out to prove there are levels to this game and plans to drown Jarvis in deep waters.

"Mentally, maybe he’s not ready for the five rounds. He only fought three rounds in ONE Championship. So in the championship rounds, I think he will break. But you never know," the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king told ONE Championship.
Regian Eersel thrives in circumstances where most fighters reach a breaking point. The 32-year-old double champion has practically seen it all after besting some of the finest strikers on the planet.

As far as the Sityodtong Amsterdam product is concerned, Jarvis has no business sharing the ring with him at ONE Fight Night 34.

The full event will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Aug. 1.

Liam Harrison says Regian Eersel can finish a fight anytime

Regian Eersel is such a highly technical striker that most pundits often forget about his destructive capabilities. Striking legend Liam Harrison, however, pointed out that Jarvis cannot afford any lapses against 'The Immortal' at ONE Fight Night 34.

'Hitman' cited the champ's come-from-behind victory over Sinsamut Klinmee in a ONE Championship interview:

"You can’t ever rule out Eersel. He lost every single round versus Sinsamut until that body punch. It only takes one out of nowhere."

