George Jarvis says he has the experience edge over Regian Eersel in Muay Thai: "That's where my confidence comes from"

British Muay Thai technician George Jarvis believes his lifetime dedication to Muay Thai will prove decisive when he challenges Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, August 1.The 25-year-old challenger views his extensive background in &quot;The Art of Eight Limbs&quot; as a significant advantage over the Surinamese defending champion, who he considers primarily a kickboxer.&quot;I've been a Muay Thai fighter for twenty plus years, so he can't beat my Muay Thai just after an eight-week camp. That's where my confidence comes from,&quot; George Jarvis told ONE Championship.The former WBC Muay Thai world champion's assessment reflects his belief that technical mastery developed over decades cannot be replicated through short-term preparation adjustments.While impressed by 'The Immortal's' ability to take to the sport like duck to water, he plans to exploit what he perceives as fundamental differences between kickboxing and traditional Muay Thai techniques inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium tomorrow. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Jarvis plans to flatten Eersel in BangkokThe British challenger isn't content with simply winning the championship — he wants to make an emphatic statement by stopping the defending king.George Jarvis believes he'll finish Eersel within the first few rounds rather than engaging in a lengthy world championship battle.&quot;I'm not going in there to beat him on points and take a split decision. I want to go in there and take him out within a few rounds and really make a statement at this,&quot; the Lumpini Crawley athlete told the promotion.This all-or-nothing approach could prove dangerous against a man known for his championship-level conditioning and ability to adapt as fights progress.Watch this explosive world title duel unfold live when ONE Fight Night 34 broadcasts this Friday night on Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost for subscribers throughout the United States and Canada. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post