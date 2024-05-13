George Kambosos Jr. lashes out as Ryan Garcia shrugs off insults at former's wife as a joke - "You're the devil in disguise"

Ryan Garcia has incurred George Kambosos Jr.'s wrath by insulting the latter's wife in a social media rant.

Following 'Ferocius's' crushing loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko this past weekend, 'KingRy' took to X to smack talk the former unified lightweight champion. In a series of posts, Garcia ridiculed Kambosos Jr's boxing skills while claiming that he'd KO him in under five rounds.

The Australian was quick to remind the young pugilist that he has won more world titles than the 25-year-old and also accused him of steroid use.

'KingRy' then escalated the trash talk, claiming that he had sexual relations with Kambosos Jr.'s wife Bec Pereira. This made the lightweight lose his cool, prompting him to launch an all-out attack on Garcia in kind, with a leud remark on the American boxer's mother.

Garcia quickly clarified his stance claiming he was joking with his earlier remarks. Unfortunately, Kambosos Jr. was in no mood to let 'KingRy' off the hook so easily. 'Ferocious' replied:

"You say you're a man of god, but you act like the devil!! You parade the lord but we all see through your sh*t, you're the devil in disguise. On a Sunday too. Joke? F**k you. Like I said, I ever see you, it's on. IDGAF, backtracking as a joke now, naaa. Me and you. Happy Mother's Day."

Ryan Garcia's mother speaks out against George Kambosos Jr. after online spat

Following the online spat between the boxers, Ryan Garcia's mother Lisa has come out against George Kambosos Jr. for launching PED allegations against her son.

In her Mother's Day Message to 'KingRy' during a recent live stream, she clapped back at 'Ferocius' for his comments, saying:

"He was lashing out and I know he said what he said today to Kambosos, but Kambosos you were the one [who said], 'he is a cheater'. What are you calling him a cheater for? He is not a cheater... He posted negative for steroids... Please Ryan don't fight fire with fire... These guys like Kambosos who want to come out and just hang you without even knowing the full facts, they are wrong. They are wrong for doing that."

According to a report by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), Garcia had tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine, a day before and after his win against Devin Haney.