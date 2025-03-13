George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for the fight? Estimated and previous earnings

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan fight pits an established name against a relatively unheralded but dangerous opponent. Both fighters are expected to rake in lucrative paydays in their main event matchup.

Kambosos Jr., being the more well-known boxer of the two, is believed to have extensively secured greater purses over the years. The Australian fighter famously picked up a points victory over Teofimo Lopez in 2021. Per ESPN, Kambosos Jr. was set to earn a $1,527,100 purse for that fight, which was less than Lopez's purse of $3,178,000.

According to The Sports Grail, Kambosos Jr. received a $10 million payout for his first fight against Devin Haney, whereas Haney bagged $2.8 million in 2022. Haney outpointed him in that fight and their rematch as well.

Also, Kambosos Jr. last fought and was stopped by boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2024. Per TheSportster, Kambosos Jr. and Lomachenko were set to bag $2.5 million, respectively, for their showdown.

On the other hand, Daud Yordan's payouts have been shrouded in mystery for the better part of his professional boxing career. Regardless, the belief is that the Indonesian boxer could potentially take home one of his most lucrative payouts, given that he's fighting a former world champion in Kambosos Jr.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan purses and payouts

The aforementioned numbers are primarily estimated/reported figures and haven't been officially confirmed. Furthermore, a fighter's total pay from a given matchup is generally higher than their estimated/reported fight purse, as they usually receive bonuses, perks, etc., which add to their overall payout.

Well, the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan matchup would be a super lightweight bout, which is viewed as a pivotal fight for both boxers. Given the variables at play, it's likely that Kambosos Jr. would earn the greater percentage from their fight's purse, whereas Yordan would take the smaller share.

While it's likely that Kambosos Jr.'s payout would be lower than some of his past high-profile fights, Yordan would likely be in for a higher payout compared to his previous payouts.

A win for Kambosos Jr. would ensure he progresses in his quest to become a world champion again. The 31-year-old Australian fighter is 2-3 in his past five fights. A victory for Daud Yordan would boost his ambitions of capturing a 'big four' (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) title and his future payouts. The 37-year-old Yordan is on a five-fight win streak heading into his high-profile fight against Kambosos Jr.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan headlines a Matchroom Boxing card at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22, 2025.

