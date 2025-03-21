George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie: Live round-by-round updates

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide eager fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight boxing match set to headline Matchroom Boxing's latest event. While there is no world title on the line, both men meet in a 12-rounder.

The bout is a meaningful one for Wyllie, who is stepping in on very short-notice to replace Daud Yordan, who withdrew from the matchup due to a health-related reasons. Kambosos is easily the most high-profile opponent he has ever faced, and a win would be tremendous for his career.

After all, Kambosos isn't just a seasoned fighter, he is a former world champion with a win over Teófimo López. Moreover, he has only ever lost to the best of the best like Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. He steps into the ring with a 21-3 record, while Wyllie is 16-1, but with a 15 stoppages to his name.

Unfortunately, he isn't expected to win due to suboptimal circumstances he is facing by entering the bout underprepared. The oddsmakers at Oddschecker have Kambosos as a staggering -1600 favorite, while Wyllie is a +750 underdog. The card is set for a 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

However, the main event between Kambosos and Wyllie is estimated to start at around 7:00 AM E.T. / 4:00 AM P.T.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie

