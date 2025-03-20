Who is Jake Wyllie? Age, record, personal background, and more about the boxer getting his "Rocky" moment against George Kambosos Jr.

Jake Wyllie is just days away from the opportunity of a lifetime when he faces high-profile super lightweight George Kambosos Jr. in the main event of a Matchroom Boxing card. Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against him in just about every conceivable way.

Not only is he stepping in on just a few days notice after Daud Yordan withdrew from the bout with Kambosos due to a health-related issue. So, with a pay-per-view headliner awaiting him, fans wonder. Just who is he and what history does he have in the sport of boxing?

Who is Jake Wyllie?

Born on July 21, 2000 in Everton Park, Queensland, Australia, Jake Wyllie is a young 24-year-old with a long boxing history, having trained since, at least, he was 12 years old. While he keeps his personal life guarded, he is known to live in Warwick, Queensland, having moved from Everton Park.

He had a rewarding career as an amateur boxer, which eventually catapulted him to professional boxing. Despite his young age, he also serves as a coach and trainer at Fortitude Boxing Gym. Boxing, though, doesn't dominate every aspect of his life.

He is in a relationship with a woman known as Tiaha Tyler, and has a dog named Gigi, who he often takes on walks. He is also known for fishing and camping in his spare time.

Examinig Jake Wyllie's professional boxing career

At just 24 years old, Jake Wyllie has only four years of experience as a professional boxer, with his first professional bout being in 2020. His first 8 fights went perfectly, with Wyllie stopping all but one of his opponents.

Along the way, he capturing regional titles like the Australian super lightweight belt and the Australasian super lightweight title. Unfortunately, a fateful encounter with Faavesi Isaako led to his first and only loss.

Wyllie was himself stopped, but bounced back in typical fashion by knocking out his subsequent 8 opponents before finding himself in a no-contest with Allan Villanueva due to a cut. Now, he is aiming to score the biggest win of his career by facing a former world champion in George Kambosos Jr. this weekend.

Kambosos himself recognizes the big opportunity he's giving Wyllie.

"I want to give him a 'Rocky' story, the opportunity."

Check out the 'opportunity' talk for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie (1:57):

Not only has Kambosos tasted world championship glory, he has only lost to the best of the best in boxing: Devin Haney and the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko. Beating him will be more than a tall order. Kambosos, meanwhile, thinks it's all a pipe dream.

