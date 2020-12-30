Georges St-Pierre disappoints UFC fans after 'big announcement' turns out to be endorsement deal

Georges St-Pierre will not be returning to the octagon. Not yet, at least.

Yesterday, the Canadian posted on social media that he had a big announcement for Wednesday. Immediately, many fans thought it was related to GSP coming out of retirement. However, that was not the case.

The UFC Hall of Famer took to social media earlier today to announce the big announcement is a brand deal with Budweiser.

"Starting off 2021 strong by joining #TeamZero. You can join too," St-Pierre tweeted.

For many fans, they were let down by the announcement. However, the Canadian did warn fans yesterday his big news was not anything to do with MMA.

And no guys, not announcing a fight 😂 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) December 29, 2020

"And no guys, not announcing a fight," Georges St-Pierre added.

Will Georges St-Pierre fight again?

Georges St-Pierre returned to the sport in 2017 to fight Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. He stepped away after his win over Johny Hendricks but never officially retired as he was open about a comeback.

Georges St-Pierre officially announces his retirement from the sport of MMA pic.twitter.com/kUREbxYkCt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2019

After he submitted Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 to become the middleweight champion, "GSP" vacated the belt, 34 days later. He then officially retired in February of 2019, but still, there is speculation he will fight again to this day. Georges St-Pierre has always left the door open for a return.

“Why step back in? But why not step back in?” St-Pierre told TSN. “We only live once. That’s the question that I’m facing now, you know? If I have an opportunity to do it and all the stars align and I don’t do it – because I’ve still got it now. I’d say I’m in my best years. Will I regret, when I reach 50 years? … I don’t know.

“I’m kind of satisfied [with what I’ve achieved],” St-Pierre added. “Do you know what I mean? Satisfaction for the athlete is the death. You’re done. You’re finished when you’re satisfied. In order to come back, I’m in a mental state of mind where I’m not sure. The stars would need to be aligned perfectly.”

If Georges St-Pierre never fights again he still goes down as one of the best fighters of all-time. He had a lengthy reign at welterweight and became a champion in a second weight class. The Canadian also holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, Nick Diaz, Dan Hardy, Carlos Condit, and Matt Hughes. However, a big knock on his career was he never moved up to fight Anderson Silva.