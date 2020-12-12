Georges St-Pierre gives his predictions for the UFC 256 main and co-main events

UFC 256. The final pay-per-view of 2020 is just one night away and the well-stacked card promises some thoroughly entertaining performances. UFC 256 takes place at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the fight night, a former two-division champion and arguably the greatest fighter to have ever stepped inside the octagon - Georges St- Pierre - gave his prediction for the main and co-main events of the night. The event is headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno and Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira is the high stakes lightweight co-main event.

GSP recently shared a video on his Instagram profile, picking Deiveson Figueiredo to emerge victorious in his flyweight title bout against Brandon Moreno and Tony Ferguson to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Georges St-Pierre also predicted another fight which happens to be the main card opener between French knockout artist Ciryl Gane and fight game veteran Junior dos Santos. Georges St-Pierre picked Gane as the potential winner of the heavyweight encounter. GSP further said that the outcome of this fight might surprise a lot of people.

Check out Georges St-Pierre's picks below.

Big UFC fight card this weekend. For the main event, I'm going with Figueiredo. Second main event, I would choose Ferguson as the winner and for a fight that might surprise a lot of people, I will go with my boy Ciryl Gane against Dos Santos.

Will Georges St-Pierre return to the octagon for a final dance?

Georges St-Pierre has, for a long time now, been linked with a potential super-fight against another retired MMA superstar, Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Nurmagomedov had expressed the desire to fight Georges St-Pierre on numerous occasions previously, the undefeated Dagestani is currently retired and self-admittedly has no interest in returning to the octagon.

However, in the lead up to his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov had said that he would like to fight Georges St-Pierre.

If I beat Gaethje, then in April I could fight St-Pierre. [The UFC] told me that they will negotiate with St-Pierre.

This is interesting because although Nurmagomedov is retired, UFC president Dana White said he'll meet the Russian next month in Abu Dhabi to discuss his future inside the octagon. White had previously also stated that he has something special in mind for Khabib if he manages to get past Gaethje. Could we finally see two all-time greats - Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre - coming face to face inside the cage?

Only time will tell.