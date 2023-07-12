Georges St-Pierre names 3 huge UFC superstars as potential opponents for December grappling match

Georges St-Pierre has fans excited as his return to competiton was made official as he will be competing in a grappling match on December 14.

The UFC Hall of Famer is prepared to embark on a new venture in his athletic career and noted that he wants to help raise the appeal of grappling. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, he mentioned that his opponent for the event on Fight Pass is still yet to be determined but he does have a star studded list of potential names:

"There are guys, veteran fighters that have a good grappling background. I'm talking about maybe the Diaz brothers...I'm a competitive guy, something like that maybe I think that fans will want to see. Could be someone that is active...[Kamaru] Usman, [Colby] Covington, someone like this."

'Rush' brought up that he isn't interested in competing against an oppponent that is primarily only a striker. He mentioned that he is also taking the fans' enjoyment as a factor in determining who his opponent will be, saying:

"I think it's up to the audience to choose who they would like to see and I think it needs to be a formidable opponent too. Like someone that is from a grappling background. I'm not really an interest in fighting someone who's more from only a striking background."

It will be interesting to see who St-Pierre will compete against in his forray into competitive grappling and how active he intends to be, but a potential rematch with Nick Diaz in grappling is appealing.

Georges St-Pierre believes he will still be anxious prior to grappling match

Georges St-Pierre has stated on a number of occasions that he enjoys training but hated fighting and the leadup to that point because of the emotions he would feel.

During the affromentioned appearance, Ariel Helwani asked 'Rush whether he will have those same anxious feelings in this other form of competition. He mentioned that he believes he will still feel anxious, but it won't be as bad as it was during his UFC career and intends to embrace it, saying:

"I think I will have the nerves, I will be stressed. And, I like it because that's when I perform at my best and I need it. Might not be as bas as when I was fighting in mixed martial arts because when I was fighting, being champion, being the best was my number-one priorty."

