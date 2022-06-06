Georges St-Pierre names his favorite DC Comics superhero and the best actor to play it

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has revealed his favourite DC Comics superhero. The former welterweight and middleweight champion revealed that Batman is his favourite character in both the comics and on the big screen.

'GSP' posted an image on Instagram with a collage of all the actors who have played the iconic caped crusader. The 41-year-old admitted that the reason Batman is his favorite is because he doesn't have powers. Instead, he relies on his brain and natural ability.

Fans will likely draw comparisons with what GSP has said and how he views himself as a fighter. Everyone is born without 'power' and must rely on their own hard work to hone their craft.

The Canadian is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and is likely looked upon as a hero by many.

"Batman is my favourite super hero in the DC comics universe because he doesn't have natural super power. Which Batman was your favorite one of all?

The collage consists of George Clooney, Robert Pattinson, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and the late Adam West, all of whom portrayed Batman.

In the comments, Georges St-Pierre revealed which actor portrayed his favorite representation of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

"Christian Bale was my favourite so far."

Georges St-Pierre appeared in Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Even eagled-eyed MMA fans may not have known that St-Pierre appeared in a superhero movie in 2014.

During his first stint away from the UFC, 'Rush' stood across from Captain America (Chris Evans). St-Pierre entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time as Batroc, the Leaper.

Batroc and Captain America produced an iconic fight scene that is still often spoken about today. Clearly using some of his octagon moves for the choreography, St-Pierre and Evans went toe-to-toe on the big screen for the first time.

In 2021, Georges St-Pierre reprised the role as Batroc, the Leaper in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

In an interview with Complex Magazine, 'GSP' was asked what it was like to first star in The Winter Solider, but then getting the call asking if he'd return to the MCU.

"I feel very lucky and very privileged to have the chance to play with all these guys and that the opportunity [came] to me. When I first did The Winter Soldier, I didn’t realize at the time how lucky I was because I was focusing on competing in mixed martial arts. Now that I have a chance to do it again, I know how big it is and it’s very important for me. So as much time I used to put in training for a fight, now I put it into preparation for acting."

Fans of the former champion can watch him in action in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

