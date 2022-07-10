Georges St-Pierre names Khamzat Chimaev alongside two UFC champions as fighters he'd hunt if he returns to UFC

Georges St-Pierre has named Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the three fighters he would like to face if he ever returns to the UFC.

'Rush' recently spoke about the fights he would seek if he ever returned to the octagon. St-Pierre said that although he had no intention of fighting again in the UFC, Chimaev, Usman and Nurmagomedov would be the three fighters that he would like to test himself against if he ever changed his mind.

"If I had to come back and fight today, the three current fighters I would choose to fight, and I won't because I don't wanna come back, but If I would have come back... I would want to be the best. So, I'd would the best guys. Maybe usman, Chimaev and... Khabib, if he would stil be there. But, unfortunately for me and the fans and everybody, it's not gonna happen. Because I'm done and I don't miss it at all," said Georges St-Pierre.

Watch St-Pierre talk about fighting Chimaev, Usman, and Nurmagomedov below:

St-Pierre was last seen in action at UFC 217 when he defeated Michael Bisping to become the new UFC middleweight champion. 'Rush' later vacated the title and announced his retirement from the sport.

Khamzat Chimaev is quickly climbing the UFC rankings for a title shot

In a short time span, Khamzat Chimaev has made a lot of noise in the UFC. 'Borz' has competed five times in the UFC and has been on the winning side every time. The Chechen-born Swede bulldozed through his first four opponents in the UFC and finished them with ease, absorbing just one significant strike in the process.

The 28-year-old was then matched up against former title challenger Gilbert Burns. 'Durinho' proved to be the toughest test of Chimaev's career as the two welterweights went to war for three rounds at UFC 273. 'Borz' managed to secure the win, but it was the first time he failed to finish his opponent in a fight.

The fight solidified the 28-year-old as a legitimate contender for the UFC title. With just one more victory, 'Borz' could possibly be next in line for a title fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far