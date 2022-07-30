"Like what Bruce Lee described - be like water" - Georges St-Pierre notes the similarities between acting and fighting 

Georges St-Pierre recently compared the similarities between fighting and acting, bringing up a famous quote by Bruce Lee.

St-Pierre noted that in fights, the opponents were never what he expected. Sometimes they were not as good as he thought and sometimes better than he'd anticipated. Hence, it was always a new challenge.

The same theory apllies to acting as while on set, nothing goes as reharsed and new situations pop up. While speaking to ESPN MMA, 'Rush' said:

"Well, there are a lot of similarities. When you train for a title fight, you repeat a lot of different situations that might occur in the fight. And you repeat it, repeat it, and no matter how many times you repeat it, when you get into the fight you realize your opponent was never as good as you think he was, but he's never as bad either. So, it's always different. Same thing for a movie, you can reharse a scene so many times. But when you get on the set and it's time to play it, everything's changed."

The former two-division champion went on to add that both fighters and actors need to have a great sense of adaptibility. He brought up a famous quote by Bruce Lee, "Be formless, be shapeless, be like water."

"The best actor and the best athelete have something in common. They are like what Bruce Lee described- be like water. They're great to adapt. They have very good adaptability."

Watch Georges St-Pierre talk to ESPN MMA:

Georges St-Pierre is pursuing a career in acting after fighting

Georges St-Pierre has been pursuing a career in acting for a while now, even appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 'Rush' played the role of Georges Batroc in movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Before acting, GSP had an illustrious fighting career. He is considered one of the best UFC fighters to ever step foot inside the octagon. The Canadian was a dominant welterweight champion and also managed to win the middleweight title with his victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

St-Pierre hasn't competed since 2017 and at 41 years of age, the chances of him returning to action appear slim to none, with the man himself often turning down the possibility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far