"Maybe one of them will have the audacity" - Georges St-Pierre predicts how Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Periera could force both fighters out of their comfort zones

Georges St-Pierre believes the upcoming Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira matchup will be very different from their first two meetings.

Adesanya and Pereira are no strangers to each other. As far as kickboxing bouts go, Pereira is 2-0 against Adesanya. However, they will fight under MMA rules for the first time when they meet in the main event of UFC 281 in November.

With that in mind, St-Pierre thinks it's reasonable to expect a completely different outcome from their first two matches. During an interview with Helen Yee Sports, the former longtime UFC welterweight champion said:

"Well, that's the thing. It's not a kickboxing fight now. It's an MMA fight now. Things are very different now. The timing is different. The distance and control [are] different and they're allowed to do different things now. I don't know [Alex] Pereira, but I know Israel Adesanya is a very smart guy, very clever athlete. So I know he's going to be very well prepared for this fight."

'GSP' also believes it's entirely possible for either competitor to leave their comfort zone and take things to the ground. The UFC Hall of Famer added:

"I mean, I don't know... it's not that I have inside information, but we might see one of them go for a takedown. That would be kind of funny. Not funny, but it's allowed, you know. Maybe one of them will have the audacity to try to take his opponent by surprise outside of his comfort zone."

'The Last Stylebender' will collide with 'Poatan' in the headlining bout 2022's penultimate UFC pay-per-view. The event will take place at the famed Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City.

Georges St-Pierre admits "bias" for Israel Adesanya over Alex Pereira

Asked about his prediction for the upcoming middleweight title fight, Georges St-Pierre admitted that he's rooting for Israel Adesanya.

"I think Adesanya will get it. I'm biased... I'm friends with Israel Adesanya."

Two months ago, Adesanya had dinner with the UFC legend in Toronto, Canada. He later posted a video recap of their night out and expressed his gratitude for the Canadian's hospitality.

