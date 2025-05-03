Georges St-Pierre recalls getting chased by silverback gorilla in Rwanda: "I could see his muscle definition through the fur"

Georges St-Pierre once came face to face with a silverback gorilla in Rwanda during a trek up a mountain. He recounted the experience in a past episode of the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, where he regaled his fellow UFC legends with tale.

According to 'GSP,' it was a nerve-wracking encounter that left him in awe of the gorilla's physical power. Conversely, the gorilla wasted no time in demonstrating to St-Pierre that it did not consider him to be a threat.

A clip of the interview was shared on X, with St-Pierre saying:

"I actually got chased by a silverback gorilla. I was in Rwanda, I did gorilla trekking. He looked at me. He comes, he went towards me. I get out of the way and I put my knees on the floor like this, and I was like, 'Man, please, please.' And then I look, he's not in front of me. I look behind, I see him. He put his back like this [exposing its back], and you look under his arm."

Moreover, the legendary welterweight detailed just how muscular a silverback gorilla is in person.

"Man, I'm gonna tell you something. I was like this [frightened]. When you look on TV a gorilla, when you see one live, it's very different. I could see his muscle definition through the fur. And then the guide gave me their hand and he told me that the reason why he turned his back to me. It was because he wanted to show me how much not a threat I am for him."

St-Pierre isn't the only fighter to reference gorillas. There is an ongoing debate on social media regarding 100 men facing a silverback gorilla in a hypothetical fight, with several UFC fighters weighing in.

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters of all time

Few fighters have the legacy that Georges St-Pierre does. He retired with a 26-2 record, having avenged every single loss he has ever suffered. Furthermore, he is a former UFC welterweight champion, with nine consecutive title defenses to his name, as well as a former UFC middleweight champion.

He has also beaten countless world champions, including fellow all-time greats in B.J. Penn and Matt Hughes, both of whom he defeated twice, and in increasingly dominant fashion.

