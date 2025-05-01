Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno, and other UFC stars issue verdict on 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate, fans react: "Hill with the real talk"

Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno and other UFC fighters' answer to the hypothetical matchup between a Gorilla and100 men has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While some praised Hill for his honesty, others had hilarious responses.

Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight recently took to X and reposted UFC's clip, in which the fighers gave their responses to the question about a hypothetical showdown between a Gorilla and 100 men.

While Hill provided a reality check by stating that 100 men without weapons cannot takedown a gorilla, Moreno, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, Bo Nickal, and Mikey Musumeci joked that the primate species can be defeated.

Check out their responses below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fans wrote:

''Hill with the real talk, Merab with the jokes.''

Another one stated:

''Merab wearing training shorts under his jeans is a testament to that man's readiness to just train anywhere and anytime. Truley one of a kind lmfao''

Other fans wrote:

''The look on Merab’s face when he realized the gorilla was 600 pounds was so funny. My man is such a beast that he legitimately still wondered if he could beat him.''

''Hill is smart about it and staying humble. Although I still think 100 physically fit men can kill a Gorilla, but all of them have to be willing to die.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has also joined the discussion. Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Des Moines, Sandhagen explained how he would beat a gorrila, saying:

"I definitely would need a hundred of me. But, a hundred is kind of, a lot... My go-to would probably be, trying to kick him in the nuts as many times as I could. Probably poke him in the eye. Everything that I could do that would be illegal in a fight, I would probably try to do to a gorilla."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

UFC superstar Conor McGregor shares his opinion on the 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate

The 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate has elicited hilarious reactions from UFC fighters, with each offering their own theory on how to defeat a gorilla.

Conor McGregor also voiced his thoughts on the mater and expressed his confidence in a now-deleted X post. ESPN MMA reposted McGregor's remarks, which said:

"On behalf of gorillas, I’d smoke a 100 easy."

Expand Tweet

