If booked, a matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre would be the biggest fight in UFC history. Two legends of the game and two of the greatest unsolved puzzles in MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre going head to head inside the Octagon is a fight fan's dream, However, are there any realistic chances of the fight coming to fruition? George St-Pierre's jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher certainly doesn't think so.

In discussion with former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, Danaher said that he doesn't believe that the Khabib vs. GSP matchup will ever come to fruition because Georges St-Pierre's body won't permit him to return to MMA at the highest level due to some complications in his stomach. Danaher said that even though Georges St-Pierre himself thinks about returning to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a super-fight at 155 lbs, the reality is that GSP is past his prime and his touted opponent is at the peak of his abilities which is why the fight would never take place.

However, should the fight actually take place in the future, Danaher made some really interesting comments about how he sees the matchup going down. Danaher said that the lightweight champ's USP is his takedown ability that no one was able to stop barring Gleison Tibau back when it was early days for Khabib in the UFC. Fighters are wary of Khabib's ground game prowess and are often looking to avoid the Russian from taking the game to the ground.

According to Danaher, this is where Georges St-Pierre might be able to change the game a little bit by challenging his opponent in the latter's comfort zone. Over the years, Georges St-Pierre has been known to break his opponents down in their own game and Danaher believes that if GSP manages to take Khabib down during the fight, the champ will surely be taken aback by it. having said that, Danaher also stated that even though it might faze him, Khabib is no ordinary guy. he is deadly even off of his back, so it would be interesting to see who has the upper hand if both fighters take each other down during the potential clash.