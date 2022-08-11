"His fighting style is not conducive to brain health" - Gerald Meerschaert wants Sam Alvey to box Jake Paul or Logan Paul and "get that check"

Gerald Meerschaert would love to see veteran fighter Sam Alvey making a big payday by boxing Jake Paul and Logan Paul. Alvey recently parted ways with the UFC after having fought inside the octagon for almost eight years. This comes after his first-round TKO loss against Michal Oleksiejczuk at a recently concluded Fight Night event on August 6.

This was Alvey's fourth straight loss inside the octagon and the 36-year-old failed to win even one out of his last nine scraps. Following the loss and his subsequent departure from the UFC, Alevy took to social media to call out Jake Paul.

Meerschaert wants Alvey to fight either of the Paul brothers and earn a big payday before riding off into the sunset. Having said that, Meerschaert also stressed on the need for Alvey to ensure that his health permits him to continue fighting, claiming that his gung-ho "fighting style is not conducive to brain health."

During a recent media day interview held by the UFC, Meerschaert said:

"I think it'd be great if you could box one of the Paul brothers and like get that check, you know what I mean? He's a veteran, he's put in a lot of work for it and he got cut from the UFC but he's always game, he always goes out there and puts on a show. You gotta make sure you take a good look at your health right and make sure the brain is right because his fighting style is not conducive to like good brain health but if he's good and he's enjoying what he's doing, what he does, well then more power to him."

Watch the interview below:

Sam Alvey likely getting "mouth wired shut" to fix broken jaw following UFC Vegas 59

Although Sam Alvey would like to fight 'The Problem Child', he must first recover from the injuries he suffered during his first-round KO loss this past weekend. Following the fight, Alvey took to social media to reveal that he broke his jaw during the fight.

He added that he'd need to get his "mouth wired shut" to fix the broken jaw. He said:

"At this current moment, I have a broken jaw from the first damn punch he hit me with. Son of a b*tch. I’m likely getting my mouth wired shut. But, I’ve got to tell you, I wouldn’t have picked a different career if I had the opportunity years ago."

Jake Paul is currently without an opponent after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through. The fight was supposed to take place on August 6 but was shelved as Rahman Jr. reportedly refused to make the weight both fighters initially agreed upon.

It will be interesting to see whether Paul responds to Sam Alvey's callout and if a fight between them comes to fruition.

Edited by David Andrew