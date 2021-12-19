Gerald Meerschaert sets incredible record with comeback win at UFC Fight Night

Gerald Meerschaert returned to the limelight at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, ending the bout in spectacular fashion.

'GM3' set a record for the most submission wins in UFC middleweight division history with a total of 8 submissions.

UFC Vegas 45 saw Meerschaert put on a phenomenal performance against fellow middleweight Dustin Stoltzfus.

Gerald Meerschaert came into the fight with two submission victories already and ended his calendar year with three submissions in three fights after a mostly disappointing 2020.

Against Stoltzfus at UFC Vegas 45, Meerschaert found success in the striking department early in the fight. However, Stoltzfus controlled Gerald Meerschaert on the ground to decisively win the first two rounds in the judges' books.

If Gerald Meerschaert wins next weekend, he should be in the conversation for Comeback of the Year.



He will be 3-0 in 2021 coming off of back to back 1st round KO losses.



Nevertheless, Gerald Meerschaert turned the tide in his favor in the third round. Desperate for a finish after losing the first two rounds, Meerschaert locked in a deep rear-naked choke on Stoltzfus, which was enough for 'GM3' to get a shocking victory.

GM3 was down two rounds before sinking in the RNC!!!

Earlier in April this year, Meerschaert finished Bartosz Fabinski via a guillotine choke in the first round, followed by a rear naked choke finish of Makhmud Muradov in August.

Gerald Meerschaert spoke about his future plans after his disastrous loss to Khamzat Chimaev; said "wins and losses are going to happen"

Gerald Meerschaert suffered a devastating loss against rising middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev in 2020. In the fight, Meerschaert was knocked out by 'Borz' by the very first punch landed by Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev (-500 ML) with the insane one punch KO (round 1 KO +400) over Gerald Meerschaert #UFCVegas11

After his defeat against Chimaev, Meerschaert spoke to the UFC about his journey and what really matters in the sport of MMA.

He focused on the true power of perseverance and determination and said:

“Wins and losses are going to happen, but if I know I’m improving as a fighter, I’m going to keep at this,” Meerschaert told UFC.com. “I’ve still been improving, and I show you guys every time that I step in there that I can get better. It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up.”

And that's exactly what 'GM3' has done in 2021. He racked up 3 submission victories in 3 fights and extended his MMA record to 34 wins with 14 losses.

Of his 34 victories, 32 fights have come by a finish.

