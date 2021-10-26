Watch: When Khamzat Chimaev knocked Gerald Meerschaert out cold in 17 seconds

Khamzat Chimaev sent shockwaves through the MMA world when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert with a single punch at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley last September.

Watch the jaw-dropping knockout below:

Not many fighters have been able to make as good an impression as Khamzat Chimaev did in his first few months in the UFC. The 27-year-old managed to build a three-fight win streak in a period of less than two months. Chimaev won Performance of the Night bonuses for all three appearances.

'Borz' made his debut in the promotion at UFC Fight island 1. The Chechen-born Swede ragdolled his opponent John Phillips and finished him in the second round via D'Arce choke.

Chimaev took his second fight just 10 days later and finished Rhys McKee via TKO in the opening round.

The 29-year-old's next fight took place on September 19 when he delivered the highlight-reel knockout of Meerschaert. Chimaev later contracted COVID-19 and has been out of action ever since.

'Borz' will make his return to the octagon at UFC 267 this weekend. He will take on ranked welterweight Li Jingliang in a three-round scrap on the event's main card.

Khamzat Chimaev sheds light on his altercation with Kevin Holland

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland reportedly had a confrontation last year. The incident reportedly took place at the fighter hotel following UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik.

Speaking to ZubaTV, 'Borz' shed some light on what exactly happened that night.

"Holland. He commentated something under IG post about me... He wrote something like, 'It's all good but where's your mask? You can infect him.' Something like that. I came up to him in the hotel and asked, 'What did you mean by that?' He answered, 'I don't really remember but what about it?' Or something like that. I grabbed his neck and pushed him away. Then, when people were holding me, he started blah blah blah. Typical American thing. Just talking without doing anything."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's description of his altercation with Holland below:

95 @bosso95 Khamzat Chimaev on his conflict with Kevin Holland. 👀 Khamzat Chimaev on his conflict with Kevin Holland. 👀 https://t.co/aH5v4JL8TJ

