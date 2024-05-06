Gervonta Davis apparently attempts to confront Devin Haney in person - "I made you and your team dip out"

Boxing stars Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney have been going back and forth on social media lately. In the latest turn of events, 'Tank' attempted to have a real-life confrontation with Haney.

Davis recently took to social media to share a picture of himself alongside Haney's vehicle. The 29-year-old shared that he had attempted to cross paths against 'The Dream'. Additionally, 'Tank' accused Haney and his team of dodging the confrontation.

"Tell them how I made you and ya team dip out and I'm on y'all side of town... tha ni** a cold b**ch."

Haney responded to Davis by claiming that 'Tank' took a picture with his car just because he admired the vehicle.

"This ni**a like my car so much he took a picture next to it."

Davis is currently set to fight on June 15. He will defend the WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Tank' is currently undefeated as a professional boxer with an impeccable record of 29-0. Another impressive thing about his career is that he has scored 27 of those 29 victories via knockouts.

During his run, the 29-year-old has defeated the likes of Leo Santa Curz, Isaac Cruz, Rolando Romero and Ryan Garcia.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Davis will continue his undefeated run come June 15.

Gervonta Davis defends Ryan Garcia's victory against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney faced off in a highly anticipated grudge match on April 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Before the fight, 'KingRy' came in overweight by 3.2 pounds, becoming ineligible to win the WBA super lightweight title.

Come fight night, Garcia outclassed 'The Dream' and went on to score three knockdowns against him. The fight went the 12-round distance and Garcia was declared the winner via a majority decision.

After the event, it was reported that Garcia had failed two drug tests for the fight. This led to many criticizing the 25-year-old on social media. Gervonta Davis came out in his defense and criticized Haney's team and promoter Eddie Hearn.

"They doing anything to take away the win from Ryan... If that's the case BANNED EDDIE HEARN SILVER POON A**."

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments below:

