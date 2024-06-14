Gervonta Davis grew up under Floyd Mayweather's wing, who mentored the WBA lightweight champion into becoming one of the sport's biggest stars. However, over recent years, the pair have shared several ugly exchanges, and have gone their separate ways.

Davis was previously signed to Mayweather Promotions, but announced his departure from the company in 2022. The pair continued to trade words, with 'Tank' feeling as though his former mentor was trying to prevent his career from taking off.

They appeared to have made peace after Davis defeated Ryan Garcia in 2023, with 'Money' appearing in the ring with the Baltimore native following the bout.

However, things have once again turned ugly ahead of the WBA champion's title fight against Frank Martin.

Trending

According to a report from Boxing Kingdom, Davis' clarified last night that he did not like 'Money', but instead liked former Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

The comments angered the undefeated former world champion, who appointed Richard Schaeffer as the new CEO of his promotional company - seemingly out of nowhere.

Ellerbe, who has been involved in the promotion for Davis vs. Martin, will step down following this weekend's fight.

Mayweather took to Instagram to announce Schaeffer as the new CEO, prompting his former student to fire back at him online. 'Money' posted this:

'Tank' took to Instagram and wrote this:

"If you sign with this fraud he will f**k up ya career. He's not a good businessman at all."

Screenshot of Gervonta Davis' Instagram post

Gervonta Davis' coach explains why he isn't hoping for a KO against Frank Martin

Gervonta Davis will enter the ring for the first time in over a year, following a brief stint in jail in 2023 for a probation violation, hoping to defend his WBA lightweight crown for a fifth time.

He will be returning against a tough challenger in the shape of undefeated Frank Martin. With stories circling of an infamous sparring session shared between the pair, where 'The Ghost' claimed he hurt Davis, anticipation is high ahead of fight night.

The WBA champion's trainer, Calvin Ford, recently shared his hopes for the clash, and surprisingly wants the fight to go all 12 rounds. He said this:

"Everytime somebody gets stopped, 'Oh, he caught me with a lucky shot. I didn't see the punch.'... 12 round of punishment and he keeps coming out for some more, that's what I want to see."

Watch Gervonta Davis' trainer discuss the Frank Martin fight below (5:00):