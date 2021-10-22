Gervonta Davis compares next opponent Rolando Romero to Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' fires back

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul recently engaged in a quarrel on social media.

The argument started when 'Tank' compared his next opponent Rolando Romero to 'The Problem Child' at a press conference. He called Romero a "clown" and referred to him as "Jake Paul."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Fun first press conference for Gervonta Davis vs Rolly Romero as they exchange trash talk: "This n***a a clown, this n***a a Jake Paul."[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing Fun first press conference for Gervonta Davis vs Rolly Romero as they exchange trash talk: "This n***a a clown, this n***a a Jake Paul."[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/QhATuWXHhV

Jake Paul responded to Gervonta Davis' comments, saying:

"Dear Floyd, IF you can read this, please tell your puppet Gervonta to leave my name out of his mouth. Sincerely - Clownman69"

Clownman69 @jakepaul Dear Floyd, IF you can read this, please tell your puppet Gervonta to leave my name out of his mouth.Sincerely

- Clownman69 Dear Floyd, IF you can read this, please tell your puppet Gervonta to leave my name out of his mouth.Sincerely

- Clownman69

Gervonta Davis is currently signed to Mayweather Promotions, owned by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul continued to post tweets attacking 'Tank' and Mayweather.

"This clown makes double your purse in my 4th fight... this clown double’s your PPV buys... and is double your height. @Gervontaa Gervonta should’ve fought me in kindergarten when we were the same height."

Clownman69 @jakepaul This clown makes double your purse in my 4th fight.. this clown double’s your PPV buys.. and is double your height. @Gervontaa Gervonta should’ve fought me in kindergarten when we were the same height. This clown makes double your purse in my 4th fight.. this clown double’s your PPV buys.. and is double your height. @Gervontaa Gervonta should’ve fought me in kindergarten when we were the same height. https://t.co/PcJpYZsrip

The YouTuber-turned-boxer also accused Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis of domestic abuse.

Clownman69 @jakepaul Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather both beat up their baby mothers. That’s what you call a fucking clown. Two clowns don’t make a right. Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather both beat up their baby mothers. That’s what you call a fucking clown. Two clowns don’t make a right.

Gervonta Davis will fight Rolando Romero on December 5.

Both fighters enjoy undefeated records. Davis boasts 24 knockout wins in his 25 wins, while Romero has slept 12 of his 14 victims inside the squared circle.

On the other hand, Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on December 18. After weeks of negotiations, rumors and verbal altercations, 'The Problem Child' will step into the ring with Fury for supposedly the biggest challenge of his boxing career.

Rolando Romero claims he will knock Gervonta Davis out; said 'Tank' was "touched up by every opponent"

At the same press conference, Rolando Romero claimed that he would knock Gervonta Davis out come December 5. The American boxer also stated that 'Tank' has been 'touched up' by all his past opponents.

“Everyone’s going to see, I’m going to knock Gervonta the fuck out. I hope you hear that. I’ve been calling 'Tank' out since 2017. We were supposed to spar in 2018 and he didn’t show up to the gym... He’s got such a big head, it’s going to be hard to miss it. He gets touched up by every opponent he faces. Leo Santa Cruz was beating him up and Barrios was getting to him too... I was the one who had to force this fight, because I’ve seen for years that he’s a chump. He’s made a career out of beating up 126-lbers.”

Watch Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero's press conference below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh