Gervonta Davis describes what he feels like after scoring a knockout: "It's better than sex, for sure"

Gervonta Davis is known as one of lightweight boxing's most prominent power-punchers. He was recently quizzed on the feelings he experiences whenever he knocks out an opponent.

In fact, 'Tank' may very well be the most devastating knockout artist in the lighter weight classes. Speaking to Premier Boxing in a recent video shared on X/Twitter, 'Tank' described exactly how it feels, for him at least, to score a knockout.

Based on his words, the WBA lightweight titleholder experiences intense joy after shutting his opponent's lights out. When asked about it by the interviewer, Davis was candid, saying:

Trending

"It feels good, especially when you land on the button. It's better than sex, for sure."

Check out Gervonta Davis talking about knocking his opponents out:

Expand Tweet

'Tank' defends his WBA lightweight belt this Saturday against fellow undefeated boxer Frank Martin. Despite both of them being southpaws, they are stylistically different. Davis is fast but his boxing career has been defined by his crushing punching power, which has felled countless foes.

While blessed with natural power, Davis is also a highly technical counterpuncher, setting traps and finding openings when his opponent least expects it.

Meanwhile, Martin is hailed for his speed, high fight IQ, and footwork. He is exceptionally disciplined, enabling him to stick to gameplans, even in high pressure situations. Furthermore, he is a hard hitter, but nowhere near the level of his opponent, who is as fearsome as power-punchers get in the sport.

Gervonta Davis's knockout percentage

While heavyweight boxers are often the sport's knockout artists due to how much they weigh, Gervonta Davis is an anomaly. He floats between super featherweight and lightweight yet has a 93.1% knockout rate, having either knocked out or TKO'd 27 of his 29 opponents.

Expand Tweet

Among the most famous fighters to have been on the receiving end of his power is the controversial Ryan Garcia, who was both dropped then stopped by a body shot in round seven of the pair's encounter.

Davis will be looking for his 28th career knockout this weekend when he takes on Frank Martin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback