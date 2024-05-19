Gervonta Davis disagrees with result of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Gervonta Davis has shared a short and sweet review of the judges' decision for the much anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk card, held on May 18th. The pair went to war over 12 rounds to determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, with Usyk being crowned the winner via split-decision.

After Fury dominated most of the first six-rounds, his opponent was able to turn the tide of the fight and began landing telling blows of his own. Round 9 was Usyk's best round of the fight, securing a 10-8 score after hurting 'The Gypsy King' badly on the feet.

Fury was then given a standing 10-count by the referee, a decision that has been criticized by some, and he survived to make it to the 10th round. Over the 12-round bout, Usyk landed more punches than his opponent, whilst throwing fewer overall.

However, according to 'Tank', the Ukrainian's superb Round 9 was not enough of a reason to award him the fight, and implied that the decision should have gone the way of the Englishman.

Davis took to X in a now-deleted tweet, which was reposted by talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, who captured a screenshot of the post. 'Tank' wrote this:

"One good round doesn't win the fight."

See Gervonta Davis' now-deleted post below:

Gervonta Davis blasted by Eddie Hearn for accusations about Ryan Garcia-PED scandal

Eddie Hearn has taken aim at Gervonta Davis for accusing the boxing promoter of being the orchestrator of Ryan Garcia's recent drug test failures.

'KingRy' faced off against Devin Haney, whom Hearn works with as a co-promoter, on April 20th in a much anticipated clash. Garcia secured a surprising decision victory, with his pre-fight behavior indicating that he would likely perform below his usual standard.

In the weeks that followed his victory over Haney, reports broke that 'KingRy' had failed two drug tests, taken on Friday - the day before the fight - and Saturday - the day of the fight.

'Tank' took to X in a since-deleted post to accuse Hearn of being behind the two failed tests, which drew a fiery response from the Matchroom Boxing chairman. He said:

"'Tank' Davis, he is such an idiot sometimes. I DM'd him this morning and I said, 'You talk some s**t you do.' One, don't delete the tweet. If you've got something to say, say it... Firstly, you're accusing me of being behind Ryan Garcia failing [a drug test]. What planet do you live on?! And then you want to delete your tweets, even worse."

Watch Eddie Hearn's comments about Gervonta Davis below from 15:15: