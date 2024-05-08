Gervonta Davis open to Ryan Garcia rematch at 140 pounds, outlines rehydration stipulation - "That's the weight class that he fight at"

Gervonta Davis has addressed a potential rematch against Ryan Garcia and revealed his possible stipulations for it. The first encounter between the archrivals took place in April 2023. It witnessed Davis win via seventh-round KO, thereby handing Garcia the first defeat of his professional boxing career.

The grudge match, which was contested at a catchweight of 136 pounds, had a 10-pound rehydration clause at play. In the ensuing months, 'KingRy' has consistently maintained that the clause prevented him from efficiently rehydrating, adding that it adversely affected his body and performance against Davis.

Davis hasn't competed since, whereas Garcia has fought twice. 'KingRy' returned to the win column with an eighth-round KO victory over Oscar Duarte in Dec. 2023.

Garcia is fresh off a majority decision victory over Devin Haney in their WBC super lightweight/junior welterweight (140-pound) title showdown on April 20, 2024. However, since 'KingRy' missed weight by 3.2 pounds, Haney retained the WBC super lightweight title.

Garcia has often asserted that he'd fight Davis again, provided their rematch is at a higher weight class and without a rehydration clause. Garcia's next opponent and comeback date haven't been officially announced yet. On the other hand, Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA lightweight (135-pound) title against Frank Martin on June 15, 2024.

In a recent conversation with ES News, Davis noted that he's willing to fight Garcia. Nevertheless, 'Tank' suggested that their rematch would have to be contested at 140 pounds and with a rehydration clause. Davis stated:

"Yeah. But not 143. Why 143? Probably 140. That's the weight class up from 135. That's the weight class that he fight at. So, let's do 133, I mean, 140. And he can hydrate back up to ... '50. You feel me? Or, at the most, '52 or something like that."

Check out Davis' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Watch Davis' conversation with ES News below:

Ryan Garcia on potentially facing Gervonta Davis in a rematch

Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney is under investigation because Garcia reportedly tested positive for PEDs. Meanwhile, 'KingRy' has claimed he'll be moving up in weight. Besides, on the PBD Podcast a few days back, Garcia revisited his defeat against Gervonta Davis. 'KingRy' reiterated that the weight cut and rehydration clause significantly weakened him.

Furthermore, Garcia emphasized that Haney was the better opponent, giving him a tougher fight. He underscored that the loss against 'Tank' was because his body was "weak." Garcia warned that he'd beat Davis in their rematch worse than he defeated Haney.

In addition, 'KingRy' believes that Haney, too, would defeat 'Tank' if they were to clash. Regarding a rematch against Davis, Garcia said:

"'Tank' has fought at 140 [pounds] before. We can meet at 144. Simple. If he wants to make a lot of money, we could do it. If not, I don't need him. I'm making a lot of money, regardless. I could retire tomorrow."

Check out Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet