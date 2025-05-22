  • home icon
"Get it to 100 percent first" - Stamp Fairtex prioritizes complete recovery over any talk about her next fight

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 22, 2025 05:20 GMT
Stamp Fairtex is focused on recovering. Everything else can wait.

Last year, the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion suffered a torn meniscus while training for a fight with Denice Zamboanga, forcing her to bow out of the bout and undergo surgery.

Fast forward six months, Stamp's recovery appeared to put her on track for a summertime return where she would finally fight Zamboanga, who had since captured the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title in Stamp's absence.

Sadly, that fight is no longer on the docket after complications regarding Stamp's recovery arose, forcing her to once again back out of the fight, relinquishing her atomweight MMA crown in the process.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following the unfortunate setback, Stamp Fairtex was asked about a potential timeline for return.

"I'm not sure about that," Stamp said. "I cannot tell about the plan. But now I can tell you I want to focus on therapy more than training. So I can heal my knee and get it to 100 percent first. Then I can train like normal."
Denice Zamboanga details her mixed emotions about taking Stamp Fairtex's undisputed atomweight MMA title

With Stamp out for the foreseeable future, Denice Zamboanga has taken the reins as the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion—a result she had understandably mixed emotions about.

"Actually, when ONE Championship [told me] about what happened, the first thing is I'm really sad," Zamboanga told Nick Atkin. "The sadness is like this, but the happiness is like this.
"Not just because I'm the undisputed, but the sadness is more — my emotions are more like this."
Zamboanga still hopes to one day step inside the Circle with Stamp Fairtex and deliver their long-awaited atomweight clash, but for now, 'The Menace' is ready to start working her way down the atomweight division's top contender list.

If she gets her wish, the first fighter on that list will be Japanese submission specialist Ayaka Miura.

Edited by C. Naik
