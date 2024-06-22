“Get in with me baby” - Jarred Brooks tells Demetrious Johnson to ‘get out’ of the Gi and fight him in MMA

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States wants a showdown with MMA legend and reigning flyweight MMA king 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson in the worst way.

The 31-year-old MASH Fight Team representative has long called for a shot at the MMA GOAT contender, and believes he and Johnson would put on a show if they ever meet in the Circle.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks had a message for 'Mighty Mouse'.

'The Monkey God' said:

"What's harder Demetrious, winning a master world black belt world championship in the Gi, where is that just something that you like, or am I the real fight bro? We talked I remember two years ago in Singapore, and I told you that I didn't want to fight you but then I have a kid and things have changed, so now of course I wanna fight you. I wanna beat the best in the world. So, if you think that I'm afraid of you or you think that I'm trying to run from you, I've been calling you out for a year and a half, so get out of that fucking Gi and get into the ring, get in with me baby. Let's get it."

Johnson was last seen in a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian rival Adriano Moares at ONE Fight Night 10 last May 2023. Since then, he has shifted his focus to jiu-jitsu, winning various major tournaments and earning his black belt.

Jarred Brooks to face Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 for interim gold

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will get the chance to become a champion once again when he takes on 'El Gladiador' Gustavo Balart for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. The show airs Friday, August 2, at 8PM ET.