  • "Get them back on the sauce" - Joe Rogan torches UFC heavyweight division, blames USADA for decline in physiques

By Subham

By Subham
Modified May 24, 2025 19:56 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) thinks drug testing programme led to Alistair Overeem
Joe Rogan (left) thinks drug testing programme led to Alistair Overeem's (right) decline. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan misses the days when using performance-enhancing drugs was legal for athletes. During a recent epsiode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator talked about how the promotion's ties with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) changed the sport forever.

The UFC partnered with USADA in 2015 to keep the sport clean, and in 2023, they parted ways amidst a dispute over the drug testing of Conor McGregor.

Drug Free Sport International oversees the new drug testing programme. Rogan, who wishes there were no drug tests in the sport, particularly in the UFC heavyweight division, recently said:

"When UFC brought in USADA, people's physiques MELTED... Alistair Overeem's the greatest example. He was saucy as f*ck... I don't wanna see fat heavyweights. Get the f*ck out of here. I want Alistair back. Get them back on the sauce."
Check out Rogan's comments below:

In the comments above, Rogan mentioned one-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem, who made his UFC debut in 2011 against Brock Lesnar and earned a Round 1 KO/TKO win, after which he secured a title shot against champion Junior dos Santos.

However, before the bout, 'The Demolition Man' failed the pre-fight drug test. He tested positive for higher levels of testosterone and was suspended from the sport. When he returned to the octagon in 2013, he lost his next two bouts.

Joe Rogan confident Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall

The UFC heavyweight title unification bout is not finalised, and Tom Aspinall has expressed frustration because of inactivity. Meanwhile, champion Jon Jones has hinted at a possible retirement.

Despite the MMA community's widespread speculation that Jones is ducking Aspinall, Joe Rogan believes 'Bones' will not back away, due to his championship mentality. In a previous sit-down with Ilia Topuria, Rogan said:

"Yes. I think he'll fight Tom. I think he'll hang out... for glory. One more glory before the lights fade. Jon's a conqueror. I think he can't sit back."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:16):

youtube-cover
