UFC discloses full details of new anti-doping program that will replace USADA from 2024

The UFC has unraveled a comprehensive plan, comprising full details, regarding its new anti-doping program that's set to replace its long-running United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) anti-doping program.

Since June 2015, the world's premier MMA organization has been using the services of USADA in an effort to dissuade its athletes from utilizing banned Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)/steroids.

In case an athlete fails a USADA-administered drug test or deliberately conceals their whereabouts from USADA, the athlete faces punitive measures that generally include a suspension and/or fines.

In October 2023, USADA representatives announced that their partnership with the MMA organization would come to a close at the end of 2023. The UFC subsequently confirmed the same and revealed that the USADA's replacement would be none other than Drug Free Sport International (DFSI).

The DFSI organization has extensively worked with world-renowned sports promotions such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NCAA. Additionally, it was asserted that Lebanese-American former FBI agent, George Piro, would spearhead the DFSI's anti-doping program.

The DFSI's partnership with the UFC is aimed at discouraging the MMA organization's athletes from PED use and maintaining the integrity of sports competitions.

In a tweet put forth by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, a brief overview of the new UFC anti-doping policy, courtesy of ufcantidoping.com, highlighted the following points:

Sample collection conducted by Drug Free Sport International Sample analysis performed by Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory Administration and sanctioning overseen independently by CSAD/George Piro Comprehensive list of prohibited substances New user-friendly digital whereabouts platform

As seen in the slides featured in the tweet above, it was pointed out that the DFSI, a biological sample collection and shipping agency, would use its 5,000-personnel workforce worldwide.

It'll conduct "no-notice sample collections" from the MMA organization's fighters all year round. It'd be the only agency collecting the fighters' drug test samples, however, it won't have the authority to adjudicate testing violations.

Additionally, the test samples' analysis will transpire at the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), which is accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The SMRTL is no stranger to analyzing UFC fighter drug test samples from the organization, having previously worked with them.

Besides, under the DFSI regime, Dr. Daniel Eichner -- the SMRTL's president and laboratory director -- would serve as the anti-doping program's Science Advisor.

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) and George Piro are expected to, exclusively and independently, handle the sanctioning decisions. This includes adjudicating program violations (suspensions, whereabouts failures, etc).

Will the UFC anti-doping partnership with DFSI overhaul its banned substances list?

A hot-button topic over the past few months has been the potential changes the DFSI could bring to the prohibited substances list. On that note, as indicated in Bronsteter's tweet, it'll largely remain the same as it was under the USADA regime. Furthermore, the UFC-DFSI partnership will come into effect on December 31, 2023.

The DFSI's prohibited substances list is based on the WADA's "In and Out of Competition" programs. Moreover, threshold levels will be clearly asserted to create a dichotomy between intentional drug use and unintentional exposure to the given drug.

In addition, the new anti-doping program's digital whereabouts platform would be made even more user-friendly, helping fighters easily update their locations. The consensus is that this development is one of many seemingly positive changes promised by the DFSI amid USADA's turbulent exit.