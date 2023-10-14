Earlier this week, Dana White brutally sounded off on USADA for pulling off an unprofessional move by suddenly announcing that they won't continue their relationship with the UFC after December 31. White recently doubled down on his words and reiterated his frustrations with the anti-doping agency.

A few days ago, the USADA issued a blistering statement against the UFC, accusing the promotion of seeking special exemptions for their biggest superstar, Conor McGregor. For context, the anti-doping agency confirmed that the Irishman had submitted his test samples, and according to standard rules, he must spend six months in the testing pool before he can compete in the octagon again.

This unsurprisingly deteriorated the relationship between the UFC and USADA, leading to them announcing their split. Soon after USADA's initial statement went viral, UFC CEO Dana White called the anti-doping agency "scumbags" and fired back with a scathing response.

In a recent interview with press members, White stuck to his guns and reiterated his feelings towards the anti-doping agency. White said:

"Listen, it is what it is. They did what they did. Think about this, they're in a business where they're looking to bring other sports leagues in. They were with us for eight years, we helped put them on the map, and they helped us build an incredible program. This is how you're going to end your relationship with us? Who else would want to do business with you?"

Catch White's comments below (6:15):

Dana White confirms Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman will be a title eliminator bout

Dana White recently shared some important updates on the UFC 294 pay-per-view event and confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev will face Kamaru Usman in a middleweight title eliminator bout.

While Chimaev was originally booked to face Paulo Costa, the Brazilian was forced to pull out of the fight due to a lingering elbow condition. Usman stepped in to replace Costa on a ten-day notice and will be stepping into the cage for the first time since his consecutive title losses against welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 286 in March.

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White discussed the UFC 294 card and confirmed that the winner of the Chimaev-Usman fight will challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight title. He said:

"That is an absolute fact. The fact that these guys are taking this fight on short notice, [the winner] will get the next shot at the title, barring injuries and other things that can possibly happen."

