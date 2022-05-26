Get a chance to win a Rodtang Jitmuangnon-signed walkout fight shirt from ONE 157

Want to win the same shirt ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon wore during his walkout at ONE 157? Now's your chance.

ONE Championship is currently giving out the valuable piece of apparel to one lucky fan. The champion himself made the announcement:

"Enter to win Rodtang Signed walkout fight shirt. click here > https://bit.ly/win-rodtang"

It's safe to say that the item won’t be up for grabs for too long, so it's best to hop on to your computer or smartphone and join in now.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is arguably the most famous Muay Thai fighter in the world today and is slowly becoming one of the greatest fighters of all time. Owning one of his walkout shirts will make you part of an elite group of fans.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon utterly demolished Jacob Smith at ONE 157

Last Friday at ONE 157, Rodtang showed the world why he is the dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion.

The man didn't even need to take part of the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix since he is already the champion. Still, the Thai superstar wanted to prove something and he did so in resounding fashion at ONE 157.

Against what most consider to be his toughest test to date, Rodtang wiped the floor with his highly-ranked opponent Jacob Smith. Most pundits believed that the UK's No.1-ranked Muay Thai fighter would pose the most problems for Rodtang, style-wise.

Smith has an aggressive, forward-moving style that a lot of people deem fearless. If anything, Smith is the UK equivalent of Rodtang. Aggressive, powerful and fearless. The fight was expected to be a collision course between the two powerhouses and we got exactly that. Though not quite.

Rodtang showed a different, perhaps more lethal version of himself: a more controlled fighter. The Jitmuangnon standout was picking his shots and was using excellent distance and controlled aggression. It was nothing like what we've seen from him before.

No more of the angry, forward-moving Rodtang. It was a relaxed, almost calm champion who had a gameplan and stuck to it perfectly. It was utterly frightening. The steadily increasing pressure that Rodtang put on Smith accumulated over the rounds until the Brit was a bloody mess.

It was perhaps the most complete performance we've seen from Rodtang Jitmuangnon so far. With this win, the champion advances to the next round of the Grand Prix.

For the full highlights of ONE 157, click here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard