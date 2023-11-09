"Get these contract written up asap" - Nate Diaz verbally agrees for his next fight on social media

Nate Diaz seems inclined to enter an MMA showdown with a prominent boxing sensation.

The Stockton native has a massive fanbase in combat sports worldwide and is currently making waves in the boxing realm, all thanks to his last fight with Jake Paul.

The former UFC star later received an offer from the PFL to square off against 'The Problem Child' in an MMA fight. However, Diaz unequivocally declined the offer and asserted that he would prefer to clash with a "real fighter".

Expand Tweet

It appears that Nate Diaz has chosen his next opponent, the former heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder. Diaz recently turned to X and agreed to face 'The Bronze Bomber' in an MMA cage. He reacted to a video of Wilder and wrote:

"Let’s get these contract written up asap.. Real fight sh*t respect to a real fighter down to fight for real. All love to boxing But this is different REAL 👊🏼 sh*t LFG 1993 🥋"

During an interview with InsideFighting, Wilder was queried about his willingness to engage in a bout with Nate Diaz, to which he readily consented. He also expressed his openness, as a boxer, to the idea of a crossover fight with a former MMA fighter like Diaz:

"Nate I’ll be down to get in there with Nate for sure. Man we going to see there only one way to find."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Nate Diaz sparks excitement among fans with Deontay Wilder showdown talk

Nate Diaz's notion of squaring off against Deontay Wilder prompted a variety of reactions from fans. While some expressed doubts about the feasibility of such a matchup, a majority of supporters enthusiastically embraced the prospect of the fight.

One fan wrote:

"That would be the perfect first guy to come over into the octagon and a reason for Nate to go back to UFC"

Another wrote:

"Brother he’s a heavyweight???"

Check out some more reactions below:

"betting the farm on Nate. this is a fight im certain of"

"Bring it on. RIGHT NOW."

"LFG . Nathan bro I know I hating on pfl but you gotta remember you are the fu*king show not the promoter. Who ever could make this fight for the biggest cash you should go with🤙"

Credits: @NateDiaz209 on X